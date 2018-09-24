Three Dog Night, Travis Tritt to take Albany stage

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Two musical acts will kick off the new year on the Albany stage.
Three Dog Night will perform at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on January 11, 2019.
Travis Tritt will perform at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on February 2, 2019.
Tickets for the January show will be available for purchase on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets for the Travis Tritt show will go on sale Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.
All tickets can be purchased online, over the phone by calling 1 (800) 653-8000 or at the Albany Civic Center box office.
For more information, call the Albany Civic Center at (229) 430-5200 or the box office at (229) 430-3804.
