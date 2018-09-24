South GA 9-year-old writes ‘Stay in School’ rap to inspire other kids

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A rap song written by an Albany boy is going viral on social media, as he’s telling kids to stay in school. The creator is only nine years old.
Jordan Shorter created his first song called ‘Stay in School’ this summer and it’s been shared over 12,000 times.
Shorter said he wrote the song after some of his classmates stressed how much they hated school.
To date, Shorter has recorded the song with “Platinum Sounds” to encourage and motivate kids to stay out of trouble and get through school.
“With a lot of deaths being within the African Americans and all the other races as well, that he wanted to encourage kids to finish school and go as far as you can,” said Lakita Robinson, Shorter’s mother.
“People should listen to my song to be able to have successful life, make it to the top, and do what they want to do for their life,” said Shorter.
Shorter, who attends Lamar Reese School of the Arts, will be working on a music video very soon.
