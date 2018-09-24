Mother speaks out after son was shot just a month ago

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - Camilla Police said they still need your help in locating Montavious Lewis, 17, who officials said shot DeMarcus Johnson, 18, on August 26.
Evelyn Dawson said although her son is still alive, she relives the day he was shot every day, and now she wants the shooter arrested.
“You know late at night, it could be two, three o’clock in the morning, I still check and see if he’s breathing,” said Dawson.
With tears in her eyes, Evelyn Dawson said she’s still on pins and needles every single day after her son DeMarcus Johnson was shot last month.
“It’s like a vision that keeps playing over and over, and over in my head,” said Dawson.
Dawson said she’s always watched crime shows but never thought she would experience a shooting inches away from her home in the Jester Homes Community in Camilla.
“It’s like my spirit just left my body,” said Dawson.
That’s because only 30 minutes before the shooting, she heard a group of guys get into an altercation with her two sons.
Dawson recalls walking into her home and moments later hearing gunshots.
“Something deep down inside told me that wasn’t no firecrackers. I knew that those were actually gun shots,” said Dawson.
Immediately she ran out the door to find her son, dripping with blood after being shot three times by Lewis.
“And that’s when he was coming towards me. And I just busted out in screams,” said Dawson.
Although this was almost a month ago and her son is alive, Dawson said hearing that Camilla Police are still looking for Lewis, it’s affecting her.
“I’m still not eating because I’m just that determined to find who this young man is and where his location is. I’m just that determined,” said Dawson.
Dawson said she will not have peace until Lewis is found.
“Your family members are going to always be there for you, I know they love him or whatever, but I love my son too but I want justice for my son,” said Dawson.
Simply because one bullet that was two inches away from DeMarcus' heart, almost ended his life.
Camilla Police said two felonies and one misdemeanor warrant have been issued for Montavious Lewis.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, contact the Camilla Police Department immediately at 229-336-2201.
Officials said you can also call the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at 229-336-2030.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.