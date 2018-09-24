Kummin Attraction Dance holds third annual competition

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Kummin Attractions Dance team held a “229 Buck Down” dance competition in Albany Saturday to help their team raise funds for future events.
The Albany based team travels around the country competing in competitions of all sizes.
Kummin Attractions decided to host six teams from Florida, Georgia, and other areas for the third annual event.
Organizers said the event will help the team travel and compete more often.
“We support our kids, our grand-kids on this team because they need our support, their parent’s support. So we’re here not only for monetary support but we’re here for moral support and to support them along with the other teams and the coach,” said Felissa Gervin, a parent.
The parents said anyone from ages 6 to 18 are welcome to join the team.
If interested, you can call the studio at 229-296-3651
