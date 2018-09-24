Dallas police fire officer who killed man in his own apartment

This photo provided by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office shows Amber Renee Guyger. Guyger, a Dallas police officer, was arrested Sept. 9 on a manslaughter warrant in the shooting of a black man at his home, Texas authorities said. (Kaufman County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By Kimberly L. Wright | September 24, 2018 at 11:30 AM EST - Updated September 24 at 12:34 PM

DALLAS (RNN) - Dallas Police Department fired an officer Monday who is facing manslaughter charges after killing Botham Shem Jean in his own apartment.

The police said they fired officer Amber Guyger during a hearing after an internal affairs investigation into the Sept. 9 slaying of the 26-year-old Jean. They determined she “engaged in adverse conduct.”

The department said in its statement that Guyger has the right to appeal her firing.

Botham Shem Jean was shot and killed by a Dallas officer in his own apartment earlier this month. The officer claims she thought the apartment was her own. (Source: Botham Jean/Facebook/CNN)
Guyger shot and killed Jean in his apartment, saying that she thought the apartment was hers. She attempted to enter the home after her shift ended and said she shot him after he wouldn’t obey her “verbal commands.” the Associated Press reported.

She was booked on a manslaughter after Jean’s slaying.

