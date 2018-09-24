CHECK THIS OUT: 12-foot alligator caught at South Carolina’s Lake Marion over the weekend

Viewer Brittany Johnson says her husband and two of his friends caught a 12-foot, nearly 700-pound alligator at Packs Landing at Lake Marion in the early morning hours of Sept. 22. (Source: Brittany Johnson)
By Tanita Gaither | September 24, 2018 at 2:47 PM EST - Updated September 24 at 4:07 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - ATTENTION: Alligators are alive and well in South Carolina - except for a 12-foot alligator captured on Lake Marion over the weekend.

Viewer Brittany Barfield says her husband and two of his friends caught a 12-foot, nearly 700-pound alligator at Packs Landing at Lake Marion in the early morning hours of Sept. 22.

The guys - Chris Barfield, David Ardis, and Tripp Boney - can be seen in photos demonstrating the size of this beast.

Alligator season is a short-lived hunting season in South Carolina, which began on Sept. 8 and ends on Oct. 13.

