Camilla restaurant under investigation after social media post shows kittens in the kitchen

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - Health investigators are looking into a claim of kittens in a Camilla restaurant’s kitchen.
This comes as a Facebook post with photos and videos received some attention.
Someone sent us a Facebook post that claims to show photos of kittens inside the kitchen at Debbie's Main Street, a restaurant in Camilla.
At one point on Monday afternoon, it had more than 100 shares, but we can no longer view the post because it says it is now unavailable.
WALB spoke with the public information office for the Southwest Health District. She confirmed the Mitchell County Health Department has launched a joint investigation with the county code enforcement office.
That investigation follows an official complaint that was filed regarding animals in the food prep area.
WALB was also told the health department inspector and code enforcement inspector will do an unannounced on-site inspection and will take into account the photos posted on Facebook as well.
We have reached out to the person who posted the photos but have not heard back at this time.
Officials said the goal is to work with the restaurant to ensure it is up to code.
According to public records online, the restaurant had its last inspection in August of 2017 and received a score of 90, a grade of A.
