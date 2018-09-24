Breast-feeding could help babies maintain healthy weight, study says

Breast-feeding could help babies maintain healthy weight, study says
Research continues to show a link between a baby’s health and breast-feeding.
September 24, 2018 at 6:23 PM EST - Updated September 24 at 6:31 PM

(CNN) – Research continues to show a link between a baby's health and breast-feeding.

A new study out of Canada shows breast-feeding could also help babies maintain a healthy weight as they grow into their toddler years.

The study, published in the Journal of Pediatrics, indicates a potential link between breast-feeding and slower weight gain for infants.

According to the study, 12-month-old babies who were exclusively breast-fed during their first three months had a lower body mass index (BMI) than those who weren't.

Babies who stopped breast-feeding before six months were three times more likely to be overweight.

Doctors warn that a higher BMI early in life could lead to childhood and adult obesity.

Researchers said it's unclear why exclusively breast-feeding seems to be healthier than feeding breast milk from a bottle.

But the study points out it's not "all or nothing" – any amount of breast-feeding is better for an infant than none at all.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.