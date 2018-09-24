Academy gets ‘Fresh Start’ with new location

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Fresh Start Academy moved to their new location, and Monday was the first full day in the new building.
Fresh Start Academy is an alternative school where students can still graduate, but with modifications.
The academy moved into the building where Sylvandale Elementary School used to be.
The academy moved because of increasing enrollment numbers and outgrowing the former location.
Patricia Jackson, Fresh Start Academy director, said the new location will help many current and future students.
“We now have the room to add many more students. We know that there are students out there who need a diploma, who have fallen behind, and need to get caught up, who have given up hope,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the academy is currently in the enrollment process.
