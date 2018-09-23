2 TV’s stolen from home

Albany, GA -
A man is speaking out after someone broke into his home and stole two televisions Saturday.
It happened on the 900 block of Strout Avenue.
The victim of the burglary wanted to remain anonymous but said he was rattled when he noticed his home was not the way he left it Saturday morning.
He said he got back home around 6 o'clock yesterday afternoon.
When he walked inside his house he immediately noticed the sliding door was open, as well as the china cabinet doors.
He also said he saw that the back door wide open and that the window had been shattered.
According to police the call came in just before 8 p.m.
They discovered two TV’s were missing from the home.
The man said he believes the thieves pulled up to the back door to load the televisions, on account of the tire tracks in the backyard.
“It just shocked me. I never thought that being right here on the corner that with all this traffic and during the daytime that somebody would just back up to the door, break in the back door, and come on out. But when that security system get put in here with the camera’s, that’ll get that,” he said.
He said police were able to get finger prints off of a another TV in the house that the thieves weren't able to get off the mount.
He told me that he questioned his neighbors but said not many saw anything.
This is still an active investigation, and if you have any information, contact the Dougherty County Police Department.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.