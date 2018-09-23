Thousands attend first ever Chalk Fest downtown

Albany, GA - After a successful day of street art in Downtown Albany, a few folks made their way back out to see if the chalk art was still there.
Organizers from the Albany Museum of Art say over 3,000 people attended the Chalk Fest Saturday.
People from all over the state got to support local vendors and watch as street artists cover the sidewalks in downtown with art.
Those organizers say with this being the first year for Chalk Fest, they can only imagine what next years event will be like.
“I think next year we will broaden the amount of space that we have, we are bringing in more street artists. We’ve already planned it for the first Saturday in October. We’ve set a date for next year so put it on your calendar,” said Executive Director of the Albany Museum of Art Paula Williams.
She also reminds us that chalk block sponsors will go fast for next year, so they are accepting them right now.
Find can apply to be a sponsor here: http://www.albanymuseum.com/chalkfest.html
