Rams take first win of the season against the Lane College
ASU took their first victory of the 2018 season in a 14-7 victory against the Dragons.
By John Barron | September 22, 2018 at 9:12 PM EST - Updated September 22 at 9:12 PM

JACKSON, TENNESSEE (WALB) - The Albany State Rams haven't started 0-3 in a season since 2002.

But the Rams went on to finish that season with a 7-4 record.

Now, the Rams are looking for a similar story this season, starting with Lane.

The Rams traveled out to Jackson, Tennessee and found their first victory of the 2018 season.

ASU jumped out to an early 14-0 start.

Albany State now jumps out to a 1-0 start in the SIAC conference.

The RAMS will host SIAC confernce foe Miles College next Saturday at 7 p.m.

ASU will be looking to make it 5 in a row against the Bears.

The Rams haven’t lost to Miles College since 2013.

