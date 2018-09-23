Rams take first win of the season against the Lane College

JACKSON, TENNESSEE (WALB) - The Albany State Rams haven't started 0-3 in a season since 2002.
But the Rams went on to finish that season with a 7-4 record.
Now, the Rams are looking for a similar story this season, starting with Lane.
The Rams traveled out to Jackson, Tennessee and found their first victory of the 2018 season.
ASU jumped out to an early 14-0 start.
Albany State now jumps out to a 1-0 start in the SIAC conference.
The RAMS will host SIAC confernce foe Miles College next Saturday at 7 p.m.
ASU will be looking to make it 5 in a row against the Bears.
The Rams haven’t lost to Miles College since 2013.
