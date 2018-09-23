Organization spreading voter education ahead of elections

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
In efforts to spread voter awareness, an organization called ‘Spread the Vote’ made a pit-stop in Albany this weekend as part of their statewide ‘Save Our Democracy’ tour.
Leaders from the organization said they travel the state to help people get identification cards and get out and vote.
The organization teamed up with the Georgia Chapter Common Cause and ACLU Georgia to provide an educational session to show the importance of voting ahead of elections.
“Amazing chapter leader here in Albany named Ms. Delinda Bryant reached out to us and said there was really a need here in Albany that people didn’t have ID’s and there’s also a low voter turnout and she’s been fighting for this for awhile and so she wanted us to come and launch in Albany,” said Fallon McClure, Georgia Director for ‘Spread the Vote’.
McClure said they will have volunteers stay connected with those who attended the session and make plans to help transport anyone who needs a ride to the polls.
