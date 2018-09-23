Kinghts take home first in Deerfield-Windsor Invitational

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Deerfield-Windsor held their cross country invitational this morning over at Albany State West campus, where over 40 teams attended and over 11 hundred athletes participated.
This is known as one of the premier high school cross country events in South Georgia.
The Knights of Deerfield-Windsor represented well at their event.
As the both the boys and girls cross country teams took home first.
Westover boys took home second place, and Tift County took home second place for the girls.
Porter Hill even took home a school record by recording the fastest time with 16 minutes and 28 seconds.
Hill said he is grateful for the community turnout they received today and can’t wait for the next race.
“It feels great," said Hill. "I mean, we’ve been training really hard out here everyday and we’ve been working on our racing skills. We look forward to the rest of our season and state.”
Deerfield-Windsor will be heading to the Tift Invitational on Saturday.
