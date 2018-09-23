Inaugural AMA ChalkFest raised funds for educational programs

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
Sidewalks in Downtown Albany were covered with beautiful art for the city’s first-ever ChalkFest hosted by the Albany Museum of Art.
This homegrown event offered opportunities for the entire community to celebrate the end of summer by enjoying live music, vendors and pavements filled with art.
The Albany Museum of Art (AMA) partnered with the City of Albany to showcase pro artists from the Atlanta and Florida areas.
Organizers said it was important for them to bring this new experience to the city.
“We wanted to bring something that we could incorporate the whole community into. And being with the Museum of Art, we’ve experienced some of the ChalkFest personally and thought it would be good to bring to Albany,” said Mallory Black, Chair of the AMA ChalkFest.
Organizers said the money raised from Saturday’s event with help educational programs at the Albany Museum of Art.
