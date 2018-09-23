Hundreds attend bark in the park in Sylvester

Sylvester, GA -
Four-legged friends in Sylvester brought the bark back to the park Saturday.
The 7th annual bark in the park event brought hundreds of people out for a day filled with fun for community members and their pets.
Hosted by the Best Friends Humane Society, vendors, non-profits, food, and of course pets covered Jeffords park.
The society sponsors over 1500 pets a year, and “Bark in the Park” is another way to support their efforts.
“Everything that you donate, that you come to at this event or any event that we have, goes straight to the animals and that’s our number one goal is just taking care of them and providing for them,” said Jody Yarbrough, the executive director of the Best Friends Humane Society.
He also said he hopes this event leaves a smile on the face of the community, and a wag on the tail of pets in Worth County.
