Homecoming queen gives up her crown to a friend.

Turner County, GA - Turner County High School got to witness a surprise during their homecoming game crowning, when the chosen queen gave up her crown to a friend.
After a week long of campaigning at Turner County High School, Zebony Davis decided if she won Homecoming Queen, she would want her friend Faith Hobbs to escort her on the field.
“Faith is the only senior in the class and she wasn’t being included in anything,” said Davis.
Hobbs has the genetic disorder down syndrome, but Davis said that doesn’t mean she has to miss out.
“She is a senior just like everyone else and she should have something to do, she should have that moment of recognition,” Davis explained.
Two weeks later, Davis was crowned the queen, but she handed over her crown.
“And then I went and took Faith’s hand and gave her the crown because that was just the right thing to do. And she deserved it you know,” said Davis.
Davis said it meant more to her for Hobbs to wear this crown, to show people the true meaning of friendship.
“I guess it touched a lot of peoples hearts, but all I really wanted to do was touch Faith, and her parents, and her family’s hearts,” she said.
Hobbs wears her crown proudly, and Davis said she wants people to learn from this experience.
"Be the person someone would want someone to be to you no matter, no matter what.”
“I love you Zebony,” whispered Hobbs.
“I love you too,” said Davis.
Davis also wants to remind people that October is Down Syndrome Awareness month.
She believes that her example was a great way to head into the month.
