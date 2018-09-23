Community speaks out on high utility bills at town hall

Albany, GA -
Complaints of high utility bills from Albany residents flooded city commissioner John Howard's Town Hall.
We’ve reported on several cases of high bills in Albany and today folks were able to bring their concerns directly to the city.
Majority of people complained about high utility bills, and lack of collaboration from the city.
At the end of the meeting, many say they didn’t get the answers they needed.
These Albany citizens Say they have had enough with high utility bills.
“Here it is at the peak and we are paying the cost and the penalty of a 25 year old grid system that’s burning a lot of power,” said one resident.
“They send you to try and tickle our ear and make us feel better about it but there is nothing being done,” said another.
A town hall meeting Saturday brought out over 150 people in the community to discuss utility bills in east and south Albany.
“I can’t afford to pay the utility bill, but I can’t afford not to pay it either because I need some lights on,” said another resident.
Stephen Collier with the city’s Utility Management said audits through the department, and the $20.8 million dollars allocated for new meters should eventually help.
“Because those meters will actually send us readings all during the day. And then it send outs alarms and alerts if something’s wrong,” said Collier.
He also said it’s the homeowners that make a difference in the bills as well.
“A lot of the issues we are facing are simply based on usage,” Collier explained.
The new meter project is still in the early stages, but these residents said they can’t wait that long.
Take Patrick Roberts, who said he’s done the recommendations from the audits, but can’t seem to get a lower bill.
“I really think they estimate how much they want to charge you as opposed to having a true reading of the meters,” said Roberts.
He said he believes the problem is deeper than that.
“Yes you can say that the houses are older or the wires are faulty or what have you, but the bottom line is there are old houses in all neighborhoods. So to say its delegated to the south and the east you know to have a high light bill, I don’t think that’s right,” explained Roberts.
At the end of the day, they residents agreed on one thing.
“Until this community do what the other part of town does when they have a problem, they pack the commission chamber. 160 in here right now, y’all need to be at the next commission meeting," said another resident.
Collier recommends people pay attention to the audits, and have inspections done to homes before purchasing them.
He said they still have to finalize contracts, vote, and test this new system before installation, which could take up to 30 months.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.