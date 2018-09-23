Albany organization supports hurricane victims

Albany, GA -
There are still many people in need of assistance after Tropical Storm Florence did damage to their homes.
One Albany organization did their part to lend a helping hand.
The Albany chain gang hosted a food drive today for those victims of the storm.
They camped out in front of Sam’s Club encouraging people to help out those in need.
We spoke with a co-organizer of the event who said this is a way for Albany residents to return the favor.
“We got a friend of our that lives in Columbus who brought us three truck loads supplies back during the storms last year. He was reaching out to people to help him get some supplies together that he can get to the Carolina’s. We are trying to help the folks that helped us. It’s the right thing to do,” said Tom Gieryic, the Co-organizer for the food drive.
They accepted donations, food, and supplies from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
He said they hope to get the donations up to the Carolina’s soon.
