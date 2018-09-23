Albany Forward Summit provides opportunity for community to develop change

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
The Albany Business League held its third Albany Forward Summit today to equip residents with tools to create change in their community.
The Chair of the Albany Business League said by giving the community a platform to voice their concerns and develop solutions, it will make Albany a safer and better place for everyone.
“If you’re young old, rich, poor, black, white...it doesn’t matter...today we take off all of our titles and we just come together as a community,” said Sherrell Byrd, Chair of the Albany Business League.
Sherrell Byrd believes it will take a village to bring about change in this community.
“There’s so many challenges but I see that as opportunities for growth and one of the ways that we want to tackle those issues is to bring the citizens together,” said Byrd.
By creating the Albany Forward Summit, Byrd feels it gives residents a part in finding a solution for things like crime, youth development, and more activities to keep residents staying in this community.
“This to me is, the perfect thing to do. Is to be a problem-solver. So I wouldn’t find anything better to do than to be here in my community trying to figure out how to solve the many issues that we’re running into,” said Katrina Beckhom, Albany resident.
With the amount of recent crimes, Beckhom said it’s alarming and something has to change.
“As a citizen, it’s scary. It’s scary to live in a community where it feels like the crime is all around you,” said Beckhom.
That’s why the Albany Business League is trying to push the city forward through their series of summits to let residents put on their thinking caps and come up with strategies to bring change.
“This gives our community voice and empowers them to make the change that they want to see in Albany,” said Byrd.
“I’m personally done with just being scared. That’s why I’m here today because I want to see what I can do as a citizen to make a difference,” said Beckhom.
Representatives from the Albany Business League said there will be more Albany Forward Summits in the future.
They also said by the end of this year, they hope to take the ideas developed by the residents in this community and present it to the City Council for change to occur.
