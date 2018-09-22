Worth Co. school awarded grant that provides internet to students

ALBANY, GA. (WALB) - There is an old saying that goes, “Get with the times or get left behind.”
One South Georgia school system is making sure no student is left behind, because of limited internet access.
Worth County Schools are working to give students equal access to internet and capable devices outside the classroom.
“If we have one kid out there thats one too many,” said Technology Director Justin Judy.
Imagine being a high school student trying to function in a world of modern technology, but without access to internet or devices to do so.
Well that's exactly what roughly 250 Worth County High School students are facing.
No worries though-this school is already bridging the gap.
“We noticed there was a homework gap grant by Kajeet, which partners with Verizon Wireless, they deliver hotspots to schools, over 300 hundred schools applied and we were one of 30 chosen,” said Judy.
Worth County High and Verizon will provide 10 hotspot devices and Google Chromebooks for students to use throughout the school, but that’s not all.
“We’re going to have a device available for the students to check out, take those devices and hotspots home and have internet connectivity at home,” explained Judy.
Now students who do not have internet at home or the device to get on the net, will be able to.
“The textbook days, they’re still there, but there’s a lot of information online and so having them available to have access to it--not everyone can get to the library,” stated Judy.
Technology Director Justin Judy said keeping everyone up to date is a must.
“Technology is constantly changing, we have to be on the cutting edge of that and find new ways to be innovative and creative on our side of things,” said Judy.
Judy stated this is a win for all parties involved.
“We’re bringing it to everyone cause we don’t know the situation, some situations are different, grandma’s house they may have internet, but not at their house,” concluded Judy.
