South GA investigators make arrest connected to FL human trafficking case

DECATUR CO., GA (WALB) - Investigators in Decatur County helped make an arrest in connection to a human trafficking case out of Tallahassee, Florida.
Decatur County Sheriff's Office Investigator Robert Humphrey said Tallahassee Police contacted them, saying a 17-year-old who is somehow connected to a human trafficking case, had left the state of Florida.
Humphrey said she had several felony warrants, including tampering with a monitoring device, failure to appear and probation violation.
DCSO investigators did some surveillance and found out she was staying at a local apartment complex.
They found the teen Thursday, but she gave them a little trouble, giving a fake name and birth date.
Humphrey said they matched her with the photo of the suspect, then matched a fake name she gave to a nickname Tallahassee police had for her.
Humphrey said the teen will be extradited back to Florida sometime soon.
