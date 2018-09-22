Police: Suspect in Albany church burglaries in jail on unrelated charge

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Police in Albany said they believe a man in the Mitchell County jail is connected to two break-ins at an Albany church.
The Albany Police Department said Friday that it has taken two second degree burglary warrants for Jermaine Konkiski Malone, 41.
Friday, Malone was being held in the Mitchell County Jail on an unrelated charge.
Police said the warrants stem from to two burglaries at the Christian Covenant Church on West 2nd Avenue.
The first happened in August, and the most recent happened September 9, when officers said the burglar ransacked the church.
Some things the burglar took included music instruments, computers and microphones, according to police.
Investigators said they recovered some of the things taken.
No word yet on when Malone will be brought back to Albany on the burglary warrants.
