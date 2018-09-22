3 injured in Worth Co. wreck

WORTH CO., GA (WALB) - Three people are hurt after a two-car crash in Worth County that left both cars overturned in a ditch.
The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Friday in Sumner, at Pine Forest Road and Sumner Road.
There were four people in the two cars and several had to be extricated by first responders.
According to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Lindsay Watson, 37, of Turner County, failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign and pulled out in front of 39-year-old Katie Knox’s car.
The two collided and both cars overturned.
Both Watson and Knox suffered visible injuries, and both were airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial.
Watson had a 12-year-old and an 8-year-old child in her car.
An ambulance took the oldest to Tift Regional Hospital.
EMS treated the 8-year-old and turned him over to his father.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
