Community members head to North Carolina after storm

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Hurricane Florence devastated parts of North and South Carolina.
Now many South Georgians are coming together to help victims after the storm.
“We remember the tornadoes a year and a half ago, and we remember what it was like to have people come in and assist us,” said Thad Haygood, the Senior Pastor at First United Methodist Church.
Which is why a members of First United Methodist Church are heading to Columbus tomorrow to become chainsaw certified. In efforts to prepare to head to North Carolina to help repair homes damaged by the storm. Something Pastor Haygood said is an easy decision for the church.
“People who have been completely out of their houses have prepared a meal for us. We don’t know how they do it, or where they do it, but they prepare a meal for us,” said Haygood.
And they’re not the only ones in Albany preparing to help.
“Not only the ones in the storm lost everything, but so many more have lost so much and there’s just a huge need in the Carolinas,” said Theresa Knight with the Albany Chain Gang.
The Albany Chain Gang is now collected items like non perishable food and toiletries to send to those affected by the storm.
"Imagine having lost everything, and someone’s feeding you and somebody’s clothing you,” said Knight.
The Albany Chain Gang is collecting those items at Sams Club tomorrow from 8 am until 1 pm.
Sherwood Baptist Church members and Byne Baptist Church are gathering volunteers to coordinate with Samaritans Purse to send a team to North Carolina in October.
