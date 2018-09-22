City commissioners to vote to approve million dollar billing software

Albany, GA (WALB) -
The way you pay your utility bill in Albany may be changing soon.
And this change will cost the City around $1.2 million.
City officials say the current billing software is outdated and doesn’t give enough information.
Or, allow for a good customer service experience.
City Manager, Sharon Subadan says the City is asking commissioners to approve using money from the sales tax referendum to pay for the new software.
She said the new software will make it easier for customers to pay their bills.
“Anytime you change a major software that impacts our utility and also impacts the public, it takes a a little while. It’s not going to be immediate,” said Subadan.
City Commissioners will vote whether or not to approve the spending at their next meeting on the 25th.
They will also be voting on whether or not to approve funding on a well water testing project.
The city needs the funding to monitor test wells.
The wells aren't part of the city's drinking water, but they do provide an accurate picture of what is in the city's drinking water.
The City is specifically looking to test for aquifer and nitrate levels.
Making sure there aren’t any unusual chemical levels in the water.
“This is for water management and aquifer levels, so we can manage the water, and the quality of water that’s coming towards us on the outskirts of Dougherty County,” said Kurt Anthony, the Water Systems Superintendent.
City Commissioners will have to approve continuing the city's partnership with U-S-G-S to do the water testing.
They will vote on the funding and the partnership at their next meeting on the 25th.
