City of Blakely pulls out of inter-government agreement

BLAKELY, GA (WALB) - The City of Blakely is withdrawing from an inter-government agreement with Early County. That agreement would consolidate the county’s public safety agencies.
“As of the year 2000, we were operating under the inter-government agreement which was the Early County Public Safety combined the police department of Blakely and it was working successfully,” said Early County District 2 Commissioner Jeffery Haynes.
As of Monday, the 18 year agreement came to an end.
City officials proposed to withdraw funding from the Early County Sheriff’s Office and start a new city police force.
“We had been advised by our attorney Tommy Coleman that the current arrangement with public safety was not compliant with Georgia law in his opinion,” said Blakely Mayor Anthony Howard.
For almost 20 years, the sheriff's office has been policing the streets for both the county and city.
“The inter-government agreement to combine the law enforcement with the police department has worked successfully for decades,” said Haynes.
Mayor Howard agrees, but said it was also after a request from some citizens.
“Our citizens are the ones who basically tell us what they need and we’re hearing they need more law enforcement in their neighborhood,” said Howard.
As an effort to add more policing, the city will start a new police force and city Marshall’s office, with a budget of $1.6 million. But Commissioner Haynes said it leaves the county in a rut.
“Basically, we got to try to cut jobs with the county. It’s going to cost the livelihood of so many citizens,” said Haynes.
Haynes said the County only provides 60 percent of funding for sheriff’s deputies. Since the city will no longer provide the other 40 percent, Haynes said he believes many deputies will be jobless in the coming days.
“We need to have supplement funding. We do not need to let our county employees suffer because of the pulling out,” said Haynes.
Although Commissioner Haynes said there will be cuts for the sheriff’s office, Mayor Howard said that eight to 10 officers have already applied for jobs within the new police department. They will continue to take more applications.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.