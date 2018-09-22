16 Blazers look for 4-0 start against Shorter

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Valdosta State head football coach Kerwin Bell said at the beginning of the year that this was not the same Blazers from last years 5-4 finish.
Well, it seems to be the truth, as the Blazers are now 3-0... and are ranked at #16 in the nation for Division 2 football.
The Blazers are searching for their first 4-0 start since 2013.
Valdosta State’s offense is being led by red shirt Sophomore quarterback Rogan Wells, who has been named Gulf South Conference player of the week two weeks in a row.
The Blazers are averaging 52 points a game, and averaging 503 yards per game.
They host Shorter College tonight at 7 P.M. as the Hawks are on a 0-3 start, but have played 3 teams in the division 2 top 25 rankings.
