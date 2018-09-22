Alzheimer’s Association to hold training

Tifton, GA (WALB) - One South Georgia organization contiues to spread awareness of a disease that affects someone every 64 seconds.
The Alzheimer’s Association in Tifton will be hosting it’s first Advocacy 101 volunteer training September 25th.
The training is to help community members learn more about how they can impact local, state and federal police to improve the lives of people living with dementia, caregivers and to impact funding for a cure.
“We need members from the community to help advocate, to help actually shape laws to state level and the federal level that will help those living with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dan Phillps with the Alzheimer’s Association.
The training is set to take place on Tuesday, September 25th from 11:30 a-m to 1 p-m.
It will be held at 325 West Second Street, in Tifton.
