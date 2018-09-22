Albany police ask for answers in two unrelated, unsolved homicides

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Police asked the public for help solving two unrelated shooting deaths that happened during August.
The first unsolved case is that of Dominic Hunt, 25.
Hunt was found shot and killed on Dervan Street on Monday, August 20.
Police said that he had multiple gunshot wounds.
Soon after Hunt was found, police searched for someone they wanted to question in the case.
That person was questioned and released.
The second case is that of Gary Jeffries, 45.
Albany Police said Jeffries was shot and killed on August 11 on West Mercer Avenue.
At the time, investigators said witnesses told them that Jeffries answered a knock at the door. Then, they said gunshots rang out shortly after.
If you know anything about either homicide, police are pleading with you to call the Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS. You can stay anonymous.
