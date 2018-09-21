Zaxby’s donates proceeds to help with Hurricane Florence disaster relief

10 percent of all sales from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. will go towards disaster relief. (Source: WALB)
By Damon Arnold | September 20, 2018 at 7:45 PM EST - Updated September 20 at 7:45 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Zaxby’s restaurants throughout the city of Albany and surrounding areas will be donating 10 percent of all proceeds that were collected between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday to the American Red Cross for disaster relief efforts.

The fundraiser comes just after Hurricane Florence hit the U.S. coast, leaving thousands displaced.

In 2017, Zaxby’s raised more than $200,000 for hurricane disaster relief after Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

“Might as well come eat with us and that way you can help those families that are going through a lot of that trouble with that flooding and the natural disasters that they’ve experienced over there,” said District Manger George Houston.

Below is a list of the locations that participated:

•2801 Pointe North Boulevard, Albany

• 2806 North Slappey Boulevard, Albany

• 405 North Slappey Boulevard, Albany

• 507 Veterans Parkway South, Moultrie

