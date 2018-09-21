Zaxby’s donates proceeds to help with Hurricane Florence disaster relief

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Zaxby’s restaurants throughout the city of Albany and surrounding areas will be donating 10 percent of all proceeds that were collected between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday to the American Red Cross for disaster relief efforts.
The fundraiser comes just after Hurricane Florence hit the U.S. coast, leaving thousands displaced.
In 2017, Zaxby’s raised more than $200,000 for hurricane disaster relief after Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
“Might as well come eat with us and that way you can help those families that are going through a lot of that trouble with that flooding and the natural disasters that they’ve experienced over there,” said District Manger George Houston.
Below is a list of the locations that participated:
•2801 Pointe North Boulevard, Albany
• 2806 North Slappey Boulevard, Albany
• 405 North Slappey Boulevard, Albany
• 507 Veterans Parkway South, Moultrie
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.