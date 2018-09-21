Week 6: Friday night football schedule and scores

Many South Georgia teams are entering the thick of region play

Week 6: Friday night football schedule and scores
This week's high school football Game of the Week is Lowndes vs. Valdosta in the Winnersville Classic. (Source: WALB)
By Theo Dorsey and John Barron | September 20, 2018 at 8:46 PM EST - Updated September 20 at 8:47 PM

(WALB) - Week six of high school football features one of the biggest Southwest Georgia rivalries. Folks have picked their side as Valdosta will be hosting Lowndes for the Winnersville Classic which is this week’s Locker Room Game of the Week. Here is the rest of this week’s Friday night football schedule and final scores as they come in.

Game of the Week:

  • Lowndes @ Valdosta   

GHSA:

  • Colquitt County @ Grayson         
  • Chamblee @ Coffee      
  • Crisp County @ Bainbridge      
  • Brooks County @ Thomas Co. Central      
  • Americus Sumter @ Hardaway      
  • Monroe @ Dougherty      
  • Cook @ Thomasville      
  • Brantley County @ Berrien      
  • Early County @ Tallaassee, AL      
  • Terrell County @ Calhoun  County      
  • Miller County @ Pelham           
  • Seminole County @ Chattahoochee County      
  • Clinch County @ Wilcox County      
  • Irwin County @ Telfair County      
  • Turner County @ Charlton County
  • (THU) Cairo @ Westover           
  • (SAT) Stewart Co. @ Mitchell Co.  

GISA:

  • Heritage @ Southland      
  • Piedmont @ SGA      
  • Terrell @ Dominon      
  • Tiftarea @ Loganville      
  • Gatewood @ Westwood    

GICAA:

  • Sherwood @ Holy Ground Baptist      
  • SC Titans @ Georgia Christian    

You can follow @WALBSports on Twitter to get live score updates on game day.

Follow WALB’s Theo Dorsey, sports director, and John Barron, sports reporter, for game updates.

Week 5 highlights:

Previous scores:

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.