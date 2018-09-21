Week 6: Friday night football schedule and scores

(WALB) - Week six of high school football features one of the biggest Southwest Georgia rivalries. Folks have picked their side as Valdosta will be hosting Lowndes for the Winnersville Classic which is this week’s Locker Room Game of the Week. Here is the rest of this week’s Friday night football schedule and final scores as they come in.
Game of the Week:
- Lowndes @ Valdosta
GHSA:
- Colquitt County @ Grayson
- Chamblee @ Coffee
- Crisp County @ Bainbridge
- Brooks County @ Thomas Co. Central
- Americus Sumter @ Hardaway
- Monroe @ Dougherty
- Cook @ Thomasville
- Brantley County @ Berrien
- Early County @ Tallaassee, AL
- Terrell County @ Calhoun County
- Miller County @ Pelham
- Seminole County @ Chattahoochee County
- Clinch County @ Wilcox County
- Irwin County @ Telfair County
- Turner County @ Charlton County
- (THU) Cairo @ Westover
- (SAT) Stewart Co. @ Mitchell Co.
GISA:
- Heritage @ Southland
- Piedmont @ SGA
- Terrell @ Dominon
- Tiftarea @ Loganville
- Gatewood @ Westwood
GICAA:
- Sherwood @ Holy Ground Baptist
- SC Titans @ Georgia Christian
You can follow @WALBSports on Twitter to get live score updates on game day.
Follow WALB’s Theo Dorsey, sports director, and John Barron, sports reporter, for game updates.
Week 5 highlights:
Previous scores:
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.