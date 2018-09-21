Verdict reached in deadly Molotov cocktail case

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On Friday, a verdict was reached in the case where a man died after a Molotov cocktail was thrown into an apartment in 2014.
A jury found Samuel Bryant not guilty on all counts.
Bryant was facing nine counts of indictment, including felony murder and aggravated assault.
Bryant stood trial during which prosecutors said he threw a Molotov cocktail into an East Albany duplex in 2014, killing Cordell Brown.
During the trial, prosecutors said Bryant was trying to attack his girlfriend and the man she was with by throwing the flammable weapon into an apartment. But they said he threw it into the wrong apartment, killing Brown instead.
