US Senator David Perdue has concerns about Farm Bill

Thomasville, GA (WALB) - US Senator David Perdue toured several cities across South Georgia Friday, highlighting the need for continued support in rural communities.
Perdue told us one of his top priorities right now is the Farm Bill.
He said he has some concerns, especially with what would be considered a family farmer, if the bill is passed the way it’s written now.
Perdue said the economy needs workers, and some of the changes made by the US House of Representatives would deter people from working on farms.
“If you have a wife for example who does the books, well of course, I count that person as a member of that corporation that’s working in that family farm, and that’s how the current law operates. Under the changes that they’re talking about, that would not be the case potentially, and I am concerned about that. Georgia has a lot of small family farms. We want to encourage young people to go into agriculture, and this would discourage them from doing that," said Perdue.
