US Senator David Perdue has concerns about Farm Bill

“If you have a wife for example who does the books, well of course, I count that person as a member of that corporation that’s working in that family farm, and that’s how the current law operates. Under the changes that they’re talking about, that would not be the case potentially, and I am concerned about that. Georgia has a lot of small family farms. We want to encourage young people to go into agriculture, and this would discourage them from doing that," said Perdue.