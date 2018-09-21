Tift Co. high school increases police presence

TIFTON, GA - Tift County High School staff said they wanted to assure the safety of students, faculty, and parents.
Police have released the names of some of the seven students arrested in connection to that fight on Tift County High School’s campus Thursday.
We are unsure of their charges at the moment.
The Tifton Police Department hasn’t released the incident reports, and they won’t be available until next week.
As far as the high school, they’ve had a few sheriff’s deputies and police officers on and off campus Friday making sure things were running smoothly.
As far as the consequences for the 4 other students involved in the fight, who were not arrested, this is what the Director of Communications of Tift County Schools had to say about what could happen:
“Part of our code of conduct allows us when we get up to violent type of acts and that type thing, it would go all the way up to permanent expulsion where we know that these students would not be back. Our administration takes that very seriously so if what happened yesterday meets those criteria and those students are then able to be kicked out of our schools for good, then that’s what we are going to do,” said Stacey Beckham.
We do know that a mixture of minors and students of age were arrested.
The school confirmed no weapons where found on campus.
Beckham also said students’ safety comes first.
She said as for those involved in the fight Thursday, she said there will be consequences on all ends of the spectrum.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.