Protect Your Agriculture Business With The Right Insurance

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Agriculture is an important business across South Georiga, and if you own a farm, you know that stable production is a key to its success. Strong output means that you can trade and sell more of your goods. This means you can increase your income. So, it's important to protect production with farm insurance.
Did you know there are four main types of insurance farmers use to protect their businesses? Here's how they work:
Some farms make all or most of their profits through the crops that they grow. When a disaster, such as a tornado, wildfire or flood strikes and the crops they depend on are devastated, crop insurance can reimburse them for the losses they face. Before buying crop insurance, it's vital that farmers submit an accurate representation of the planted acreage they have per unit. If they underreport, they may not be reimbursed for all losses they could realistically experience.
Livestock insurance is coverage with several different policy options. For example, farm owners can buy coverage for specific activities such as their livestock's transit or for auction market coverage; they may buy coverage for specific animals such as poultry coverage or pasture and dairy cattle coverage; or they may buy mortality insurance for animals with an especially high value to the farm such as a stud.
It takes a lot of specialized equipment to run a farm. From tractors to irrigation equipment, trailers to combines, these complicated expensive machines are fundamental to a farm's ability to operate properly, efficiently and successfully. Equipment insurance for the vehicles and machines on the farm will allow for reimbursement for certain losses and damages and can help keep you operational.
Farms that employ people should also look at workers compensation coverage. Without this protection, they will be responsible for paying the medical expenses and lost wages of employees who are injured at work.
Working with an independent agent gives you the ability to receive quotes from multiple insurance companies. This can help save you money and offers multiple coverage options to choose from. Other agents can only sell insurance from the one company they represent. An independent agent matches your insurance needs with the company that is the best fit for you.
The independent agents at Fleming & Riles Insurance have over a century of service and commitment to Albany, Georgia, and the Southeast, and thrive on building long-term relationships with their clients. They offer diverse, in-depth knowledge in all areas of insurance, and can help you understand exactly what your policy covers.
Their new offices are located at 636 Pointe North Blvd in Albany, GA. Call them today at 229-436-2408 or 800-833-4379.
