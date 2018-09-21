Protect Your Agriculture Business With The Right Insurance

Some farms make all or most of their profits through the crops that they grow. When a disaster, such as a tornado, wildfire or flood strikes and the crops they depend on are devastated, crop insurance can reimburse them for the losses they face. Before buying crop insurance, it's vital that farmers submit an accurate representation of the planted acreage they have per unit. If they underreport, they may not be reimbursed for all losses they could realistically experience.