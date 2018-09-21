Pressure increases as Vogtle vote nears

By Jill Nolin, CNHI State Reporter
ATLANTA – Pressure is mounting on the Georgia utilities whose support is needed for the Plant Vogtle expansion project to continue.
One day after 20 state lawmakers pushed for a cap on the cost of construction, representatives from JEA in Florida made the trip to Atlanta to try to turn up the heat on the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia.
MEAG, which has a 22.7 percent stake in the Vogtle project, represents dozens of city utilities, including Thomasville and Moultrie. The utility, along with Oglethorpe Power Company, have until Monday to make a decision. Dalton Utilities, which owns a small portion of the project, voted last week to continue its support.
“Those spiraling construction costs are going to directly translate into higher energy costs, if and when we ever get energy out of Vogtle 3 and 4,” Alan Howard, chair of the Jacksonville utility’s board, said to the MEAG leadership Thursday. “Don’t burden our children and our grandchildren with unnecessarily high electric bills.”
The Florida public utility recently took MEAG to court in an attempt to back out of a deal to buy power from Vogtle. It has also run newspaper ads in the Atlanta area and rented a billboard in hopes of ramping up public pressure.
MEAG and the other backers of Vogtle must decide whether to continue with the project after Georgia Power announced last month that the project – the only nuclear power plant under construction in the country – would be another $2.3 billion over budget. Georgia Power said its shareholders would absorb the cost – an option that is not available to its partners.
A group of state lawmakers sent the Vogtle owners a letter Wednesday expressing their concern with “the ever-escalating cost of Plant Vogtle and the unfair impact of these cost increases on our constituents,” who are customers of the EMCs and city utilities.
Those lawmakers are insisting that the cost of the project, which is billions over budget and years behind schedule, be capped. JEA and some other groups have gone a step further: They want the project halted.
MEAG deferred to Georgia Power for comment on a possible cost cap.
Southern Nuclear, a subsidiary of Southern Company, the parent company of Georgia Power, took over the project in Burke County after Westinghouse went bankrupt last year.
“We do appreciate the input from these legislators, many of whom represent ratepayers in our participant communities,” the utility said in a statement.
“To be clear, however, a decision to provide a cap would be made by Georgia Power, and just as we know Georgia Power is respectful of the deliberative process the MEAG Board is presently going through, we are respectful of theirs.”
When asked if Georgia Power would agree to a cap on costs, a spokesman replied with a statement saying the company hopes the other owners would follow its lead and likewise vote to “fulfill their obligation.”
Gov. Nathan Deal is also counting on the other utilities’ support for moving forward. In a letter sent to the partners this week, Deal said “walking away at this point would be breaking our promise.” He cited the project’s future economic importance, as well as the 6,000 jobs tied to it.
Jill Nolin covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jnolin@cnhi.com.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.