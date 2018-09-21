Pet of the Week, Sept. 17-21

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - This week’s Pet of the Week is Quinn!
Quinn is a female terrier mix, and about a year old. She was turned in by her owner who could no longer care for her.
Quinn is housebroken, loves children, other dogs and cats. Quinn says the shelter is TOO Loud for her. Please come and adopt her.
Her adoption’s fee is $130.00; this get’s her spayed; rabies shot and yearly shots, heartworm test, microchip, pain shot and two days of pain meds for home.
Come see her at Lee County Animal Shelter!
