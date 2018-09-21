Participation needed for 28th Annual Wildlife Festival

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - The Pelham Chamber of Commerce has released the date for its biggest fundraising event of the year and the chamber still needs your help to meet its $15,000 goal.
The 28th Annual Wildlife Festival will be held on Oct. 6 in downtown Pelham which will include a BBQ cook-off.
Pelham Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Caitlyn Hatcher said they still need vendors and participation at the festival and its 5k Glow Run on Friday, October 5.
Participation and money raised will help sponsor city events, upgrades to parks and scholarships for students.
“This is one of Pelham’s biggest events. We usually average about 10 to 12,000 people at this event. And it’s just a great day in our community for people to come out and for families to come out and join us. Our community is truly thriving on that day and we love for people to come downtown,” said Hatcher.
There will also be a street dance in downtown Pelham on Saturday, October 6, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
