Nicholls man dies in Irwin Co. wreck

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - One man died in an automobile collision about 1:10 pm Wednesday afternoon in Ocilla.
It happened just outside the Housing Authority on Highway 32, near Nottingham Way.
A White Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Roy Justin Garner, was westbound on Highway 32.
State troopers said the car crossed the center line, and hit an eastbound Walmart semi-truck head-on.
Roy Justin Garner of Nicholls was pronounced dead on scene.
There were no passengers in either vehicle, and no citations will be issued.
