Nicholls man dies in Irwin Co. wreck

A man died in the head-on collision
By Dave Miller | September 21, 2018 at 4:29 PM EST - Updated September 21 at 4:29 PM

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - One man died in an automobile collision about 1:10 pm Wednesday afternoon in Ocilla.

It happened just outside the Housing Authority on Highway 32, near Nottingham Way.

A White Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Roy Justin Garner, was westbound on Highway 32.

State troopers said the car crossed the center line, and hit an eastbound Walmart semi-truck head-on.

Roy Justin Garner of Nicholls was pronounced dead on scene.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, and no citations will be issued.

