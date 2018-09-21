New evidence presented in Molotov cocktail murder trial

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Prosecutors say Samuel Bryant threw a Molotov cocktail into an apartment, leaving one man dead in 2014.
Four years later, and the case has been brought to trial, with new evidence being brought before the judge and jury.
Witness testimony in Bryant’s trial continued on Thursday.
It started with the medical examiner on the case testifying to Cordell Brown's cause of death.
But it quickly took a turn when the defense argued seven of Bryant’s nine counts of indictment should be dropped.
And it was several hours before the judge made his decision.
A gruesome murder by mistake four years ago is finally seeing it's day in court.
“Mr. Brown did have an abundant amount of soot in the airway, which means he was alive at the time of the fire and he was breathing the soot,” said Melissa Sims Stanley, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner.
Bryant is on trial for the murder of Cordell Brown.
Prosecutors said Bryant was trying to attack his girlfriend and the man she was with by throwing a Molotov cocktail into an apartment. But they said he threw it into the wrong apartment, killing Brown instead.
“Mr. Brown had been found after a residential fire,” said Sims Stanley.
Bryant is facing nine counts of indictment including aggravated assault and felony murder. However, all but two of those charges were almost dropped.
“Allegations that an explosive device had been used when the only evidence that came out of the trial was that an incendiary device was used,” said Byrant’s defense attorney.
Bryant’s defense argued for “fatal variance.” Meaning the facts brought up at trial don’t match what was alleged in the indictment.
“The indictment specifically alleged that an explosive device was the manner in which those offenses were committed,” said Superior Court Judge Willie Lockette.
But arson investigator Sam Harris testified the Molotov cocktail was an incendiary device. Leaving defense to argue that Bryant shouldn’t be facing any charges claiming he used an explosive device.
“All of the counts of aggravated assault, under your theory, would have to be dismissed,” said Judge Lockette.
Hours later, Judge Lockette made a final decision.
“The court will not be authorized under the evidence of this case to dismiss those counts of the indictment on the basis of fatal variance,” said Lockette.
