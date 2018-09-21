22nd Annual Plains Peanut Festival set for Saturday

PLAINS, GA (WALB) - This is the 22 year of the annual Plains Peanut Festival, and organizers said it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.
Each year, the city sets up activities for kids, puts on a parade and dozens of vendors sell locally made crafts.
Ruth Sanders is the executive director of the Plains Better Hometown Program. She said she’s looking forward to seeing people from all over the world at the festival.
“Just seeing the people. We have people from all over our country, other counties, and it’s just neat to see the people and how far they’ve come," said Sanders.
The festival will kick off at 8 a.m. with a one mile fun run and a 5K road race.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.