Mainly dry weekend on the way

By Bradford Ambrose | September 21, 2018 at 6:49 PM EST - Updated September 21 at 6:52 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Tonight, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible through the evening. Overnight, partly cloudy skies with low in the low 70s.

A nice weekend weather-wise is headed our way

Saturday is looking like a mainly dry day. Highs will top out near 90° under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There’s just a slight chance of a shower or storm during the afternoon and evening. Rain chance is 10%

Sunday will be a pretty much like Saturday. Partly cloudy skies with highs near 90°. Slightly better rain chances arrive by the afternoon. Rain chance is 20%

SATURDAY:

8 A.M.: Mostly sunny, 72°

NOON: Mostly sunny, 86°

4 P.M.: Partly cloudy, 90°, 10% rain chance

8 P.M.: Mostly clear, 83°

