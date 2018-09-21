Mainly dry weekend on the way

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Tonight, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible through the evening. Overnight, partly cloudy skies with low in the low 70s.
A nice weekend weather-wise is headed our way
Saturday is looking like a mainly dry day. Highs will top out near 90° under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There’s just a slight chance of a shower or storm during the afternoon and evening. Rain chance is 10%
Sunday will be a pretty much like Saturday. Partly cloudy skies with highs near 90°. Slightly better rain chances arrive by the afternoon. Rain chance is 20%
SATURDAY:
8 A.M.: Mostly sunny, 72°
NOON: Mostly sunny, 86°
4 P.M.: Partly cloudy, 90°, 10% rain chance
8 P.M.: Mostly clear, 83°
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.