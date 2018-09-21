Lee Co. Fire and Emergency Services crew gets 26 bulletproof vests

LEE COUNTY, GA (WALB) - One South Georgia fire department and EMS now have 26 new bulletproof vests for its members.
The county spent about $10,000 on the vests.
According to the fire chief, the county got that money from selling surplus equipment.
Fire Chief David Forrester said last year, members of the department went into situations where bullet-proof vests could have been used. He said now, if they get one of those calls, his first responders will be ready.
“Well, if they get in that situation, it does give them that extra level of protection. Like I said, we’ve had several instances in the last year or so, where we’ve actually been involved and needed that and we didn’t have it. Now, we feel like we can better protect our personnel," said Forrester.
According to Forrester, the vests are on all of the department’s trucks.
Forrester said his department is always trying to better prepare its first responders.
“Today’s world has changed, as we all know. We certainly try to stay ahead of the game. We try to keep our people well trained, give them the equipment that they need to work with. The world has changed and we felt like it was time for us to purchase these vests to protect our employees," said Forrester.
Forrester also said his members participate in active shooter drills with the sheriff’s office. He says now they can use the vests when they train.
