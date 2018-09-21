Lee Co. breaks ground on new fire training facility

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - Construction of the new live fire training facility in Lee County is well underway.
Lee County Fire and Emergency Services Fire Chief David Forrester said the new $353,000 facility was paid for by SPLOST funding.
Forrester said the facility will have three training areas. The first being the building to train for house fires. The second area will be a metal car to train for vehicle fires. The final area will train emergency officials on propane fires.
Forrester said he wants his firefighters to be prepared for any call that comes in.
“We want our firefighters to be well trained and prepared for any call that should arise," said Forrester.
According to Forrester, the new building should last the department around 30 years.
Forrester said he hopes the building is up by the middle of November and hopes firefighters start training at this new facility by the end of the year.
