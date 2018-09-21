3 infants among 5 stabbed at daycare in New York

NEW YORK (RNN) - A woman working at home daycare attacked multiple people with a knife Friday, including three infants, police said.
The two girls and one boy were taken to a nearby hospital in Queens. Reuters said two adults were also stabbed, one believed to be the father of one of the kids and the other a female coworker.
All three of the children are expected to survive, although one is in serious condition. Police said the suspect cut her own wrists; she is in stable condition.
The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. ET.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.