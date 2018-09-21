Homecoming queen’s act of kindness toward classmate goes viral

TURNER COUNTY, GA (WALB) - An act of kindness by Turner County High School's newly crowned homecoming queen has gotten a lot of attention on social media.
According to a teacher at Turner County High School, when senior Zebony Davis was nominated for homecoming court, she asked a fellow senior to escort her during the ceremony.
In fact, she asked Faith Dobbs, who has Down Syndrome.
Last Friday night, when Zebony found out she won, instead of taking the crown and celebrating, she said, "Give it to Faith."
So, Faith was crowned.
But, that's not all.
While walking off the field, crown on Faith's head, her shoes began hurting her feet.
Once again, Zebony's desire to serve others showed through.
“Zebony stopped and served Faith by helping her take her shoes off,” said Deborah Priest, who took photos of the heartwarming moments. “Watching the most smart, genuine, and precious girl, pass on her honor to make someone else feel loved.”
She posted them to social media, and as of Thursday night, that original post had more than 2,500 shares on Facebook.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.