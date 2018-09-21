Got blood: Red Cross sets up blood, platelet donation sites in wake of Florence

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Following the wake of Hurricane Florence’s wrath on the Carolinas, the American Red Cross has set up a number of blood and platelet donation sites at Albany locales and in surrounding counties.
Blood donation opportunities began Thursday.
Donation opportunities will run until Oct. 15, according to the Red Cross.
A number of blood donation opportunities are scheduled.
Below is a list of locations, dates and times of blood donation opportunities:
Dougherty County
- Sept. 21: Albany Mall, 2601 Dawson Road, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Sept. 27: Porterfield Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road, noon - 5 p.m.
- Sept. 28: Westover High School, 2600 Partridge Lane, 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Sept. 29: Prince of Albany, 2701 Ledo Road, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Oct. 1: Albany Technical College, Building C, 1704 South Slappey Blvd, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Oct. 3: Albany Mall, 2601 Dawson Road, 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Oct. 4: Porterfield Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road, noon - 5 p.m.
Worth County
- Sept. 27: Margaret Jones Library, 205 East Pope Street, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Tift County
- Oct. 1: Northside Baptist Church of Tifton, 4605 Murray Ave, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 10: Bell Plantation, 7902 Magnolia Industrial Blvd., 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Ben Hill County
- 10/8/2018: First Baptist Church, 402 S. Merrimac Drive, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Crisp County
- Oct. 9: Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Avenue, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Colquitt County
- Oct. 11: First United Methodist Moultrie, 408 Second Street Southeast, 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Atkinson County
- Oct. 15: Pearson First Baptist Church, 401 Railroad Street, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Donations to the disaster relief efforts can be made by calling 1-800 Red Cross, visiting the Red Cross website or texting the word “FLORENCE” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Blood donations of all types are needed for those working to rebuild in the Carolinas and Virginia, according to the Red Cross.
