Game of the Week: 2018 Winnersville Classic

VALDOSTA,GA (WALB) - It's the 2018 Winnersville Classic between the Valdosta Wildcats and the Lowndes Vikings.
Every year, no matter the two team records, this city comes together to watch these two power house teams play in what is probably just strictly for bragging rights.
For most of the series it's been all Wildcats.
But since the rein of McPhearson, things have begun to shift in the Vikings favor.
McPhearson has a record of 10 - 6 against the Wildcats.
Last season the Vikings gave the Wildcats the worst lose they have had in the series, and the largest point margin victory in the history of the series.
But, as many Wildcat fans know, it's hard to stop the Wildcats at home.
Valdosta has a 20-7 record when playing at home.
For Rodemaker, he’s looking to get his team back on track to the state title race.
“Stopping the run, being able to run the football is so important," said Valdosta head football coach Alan Rodemaker. "Just playing hard for 48 minutes. We have to put 48 minutes together. It’s that time of year where you need to be able to do that.”
“There are times when we’ve beat them where we probably shouldn’t have beaten them," said Lowndes head football coach Randy McPhearson, "and there’s been times where they beat us and they probably shouldn’t have beat us. That’s the way it is. They have a great program, very well coached. We’ll have to be on our A-game.”
Rodemaker and the Wildcats took the state title in 2016 but then hit a snag in 2017, going 4-7.
But it’s a new year and the Wildcats are hoping that the extra week, due to hurricane Florence, will allow the Wildcats to be extra prepared for this match-up.
Kick-off is set for 8 P.M. in Valdosta.
