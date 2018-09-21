Four Tift Co. students chosen for GA superintendent council

TIFTON, GA - Four students from Tift County will represent their school district as members of the Georgia State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.
“I think it’s a good idea to showcase how Tift County, we are a force to be reckoned with. We have good test scores, we have wonderful teachers, we have an amazing new school. We are bringing a lot to this council,” said senior Haley Alexander.
“I think it’s a different perspective. We experience things that they might not get to in the Metro Atlanta area compared to here,” said sophomore Karoline Ponder.
Alexander, Ponder, Chase Beckham, and Kylei Cutts are the four students selected to be on the Georgia Superintendents Statewide student advisory council in Tift County.
“It’s just a different point of view because you know we’re in the daily routine of people that are in different positions that are making changes and we are going through those changes all the time so it’s good to have a point of view and input about the stuff we go through,” said Beckham.
Cutts is on the middle school council and says she wants to wake up parents and adults in the system.
“The adults don’t see what we see. We see kids doing other stuff that they don’t know like our teachers teach us they don’t teach themselves so we get to know other things about school that they don’t,” said Cutts.
Alexander agrees and said she wants to see the teacher and student interaction grow.
“Sometimes a student doesn’t want to come out and say ‘I’m having a tough home life’, but like a teacher should be like we’ll they haven’t been doing well,” said Alexander.
After an incident on the high school campus yesterday, one council member says safety cannot be overlooked.
“I definitely think it is something that should be addressed not because its a negative situation currently but just because it’s something that needs to be the best part of the administration.,” said Beckham.
The council will take their first trip to Atlanta in October.
The students said they are looking forward to connecting and collaborating with other students in the state.
